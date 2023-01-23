Shinde did it, what was impossible for Uddhav

Aurangabad: “Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of the State for two and a half years while Aditya Thackeray was a minister. They did not think of installing a portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a staunch Shiv Sainik did it within a short span of coming to power,” said Sandipan Bhumre, the EGS and District Guardian Minister.

Hindu Janjagran two-wheelers rally was taken out in the city on Monday as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

Guardian Minister Bhumre was speaking with the journalists after flagging off the rally at Kranti Chowk. He said Balasaheb must be sad as Uddhav Thackeray could not think about it in his two and a half years tenure while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde installed the portrait in a short span.

He also mentioned that Eknath Shinde and his supporters are the true inheritors of Balasaheb's ideology.

Box

Whoever says that should be slapped: Sanjay Shirsat

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray had made a statement while talking to journalists on Sunday that he was saddened by the unveiling of Balasaheb's portrait by traitors.

When the attention of Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsat was drawn towards his statement, he said that whoever says this, should be slapped.

“Because Balasaheb Thackeray was a leader not only of the State but also of the entire nation. We treat him like a god. He was a leader of a self-respect, due to which the entire country believed in Balasaheb's thoughts,” he added.