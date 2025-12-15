Shinde faction submits alliance proposal to BJP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat submitted a proposal to BJP leaders, including Other Backwards Classes and Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save and city president Kishore Shitole, regarding an alliance between the Shinde Sena faction and the BJP for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections,” reliable sources revealed this on Monday. It has been said that a preliminary meeting in this regard will be held on December 16 or 17.

As soon as the dates for the Municipal corporation elections were announced, all political parties started formulating their strategies. Local leaders of the Congress party have started increasing discussions with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Similarly, talks are also underway between the Uddhav Sena faction and the Congress.

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi is trying to stand strong for the elections, the ruling Shinde faction is also making vigorous efforts to hoist the saffron flag over the CSMC. According to information received from sources late at night, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat sent a proposal to BJP leaders regarding the alliance. The leaders included Other Backward Classes and Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save and city president Kishor Shitole.

Sources also indicated that a meeting about the alliance is likely to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday. It is understood that both parties have prepared a list of wards where their candidates are strong. In some wards, there is more than one candidate for a single seat.