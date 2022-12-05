Shinde, Fadnavis convoy stops for few minutes at Harsul-Sawangi interchange

Public representatives and officials wait for three hours

Police vehicles struggle to catch up with the convoy

Aurangabad: The convoy of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur reached Harsul-Sawangi interchange at 4:25 pm on Samruddhi expressway passing from the district. A few minutes after their convoy arrived, the police vehicles reached the interchange. However they struggled to catch up with the convoy due to their old vehicles. The convoy of CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis stopped only for three and a half minutes.

The public representatives and officials were waiting for the convoy for three hours. After the convoy arrived, officials and activists gathered and surrounded the vehicle of CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis. The police administration was facing difficulty while dispersing the crowd. For three hours the administration was patrolling Samruddhi expressway. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperation minister Atul Save, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Pradeep Jaiswal, city president Shirish Boralkar, general secretary Sanjay Kenekar welcomed the convoy. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, Inspector general of police M Prasanna, superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya, MSRDC officials along with the Balasaheb Shivsena district chief Ramesh Pawar, Rajendra Janjal, Bharat Rajput, Vishwanath Rajput, BJP office bearers Anil Makariye and others were present.

Two groups give welcome

There were two groups in the welcome programme. CM Shinde was received first by his group of ministers, while deputy CM Fadnavis was received by BJP ministers. The convoy was delayed as supporters of the two ministers from both sides gathered to welcome them.

World class experience

Chief Minister Shinde said, driving on Samruddhi expressway is a world class experience. Deputy CM Fadnavis said, the completion of Samruddhi expressway is a dream come true.

Fadnavis escorts Shinde

CM and deputy CM traveled from Nagpur to Shirdi on Samruddhi expressway in a single vehicle. Fadnavis escorted Shinde during the journey. The fact that Fadnavis was the charioteer throughout the journey sparked a political debate.