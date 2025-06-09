Shinde Sena begins preparations for municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the Supreme Court's directive to conduct local body elections within four months, office-bearers of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena have become active in planning for the upcoming municipal elections.

In the West Assembly constituency, party leaders are conducting meetings at the ward level to strengthen their presence. A meeting was organized on Sunday in the Satara–Deolai area, where district chief Rajendra Janjal provided guidance. He urged party workers to begin preparations with the goal of hoisting the saffron flag over the Municipal Corporation. City chief Vijay Waghchaure emphasized the need to further strengthen the party's organization. Meanwhile, women’s wing district chief Shilpa Wadkar appealed to women who are interested in making a career in politics to join the party.