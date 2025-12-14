Shinde Sena forms 3 committees for Municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

To plan for the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, three committees – the Main Coordination Committee, Election Planning Committee and the Election Campaign Tour Committee were announced with the approval of party chief (Shinde's Shiv Sena) Eknath Shinde.

The Main Coordination Committee includes Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, District Chief Rajendra Janjal, and Yuva Sena's Rishikesh Jaiswal.

The Election Planning Committee will have the party's sitting and former MLAs, former mayors, and key office bearers. This primarily includes MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Vilas Bhumre and Sanjana Jadhav, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, Annasaheb Mane, Kailas Patil, the party's Marathwada secretary Ashok Patwardhan, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain, Triambak Tupe, and City Chief Vishwanath Tupe.

The Election Campaign Committee includes the Party’s District Chief Babasaheb Jagtap, Rajendra Salunke, Dilip Nirphal, Anil Chavan, Annabhau Labde, Narayan Bodkhe, Keshavrao Tayade and Hanumant Bhondwe.