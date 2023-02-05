Shitole appointed BJP State level spokesman

February 5, 2023

Aurangabad: Kishor Shitole, the chairman of Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank has been appointed the party’s State level spokesman.

The BJP State unit president Chandrashekar Bawankule announced the names of the several State level spokesmen on Friday.

Shitole who is amon them, is an executive body member of the BJP State unit. He is also the chairman of Jaldoot NGO. Shitole said he would perform the given responsibility successfully in the interest of the party.

