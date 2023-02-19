Shiv Jayanti celebrated by political parties

Aurangabad: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary was celebrated by various political parties and organizations in the city on Sunday.

The Sarvajanik Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti Mukundwadi, performed an abhishek of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj with milk. The programme of flag hoisting, tree plantation and powada singing was carried out with enthusiasm. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State cooperation minister Atul Save, MP Sanjay Waghchaure, MLA Narayanarao Kuche, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar, Bapu Ghadmode. Republican Party of India (Kharat) district president Manish Narwade, Arun Raut, Nitin Kharat and others were present.