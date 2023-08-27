Shiv Mahapuran inspires unique Rakhis for Rakhi Purnima

Markets get ready for festival of rakhis that is just a few days away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the month of Shravan unfolds, the much-awaited festival of Rakhi Purnima is just a day away, and sisters are embracing unique rakhis adorned with symbols of Lord Shankar, Shivlinga, and Rudraksha for their beloved brothers.

'Rakhi Poornima' is a sacred occasion that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. By tying a thread of affection around their brothers' wrists, sisters invoke a promise of protection. This year, the market has unveiled an astonishing array of over two thousand rakhi designs. Efforts of Pt Pradeep Mishra in spreading the 'Mahashivpuran' to every household are gaining yielding results as sisters are enthusiastically opting for rakhis featuring Shivlinga, Mahakal, Trishul, and Damru pendants, symbolizing Lord Shiva's divine attributes. Additionally, rakhis depicting Balganesh, Balkrishna, and Radha-Krishna are also finding favor among the faithful.

The market witnessed an extraordinary rush on Sunday evening as eager shoppers thronged shops, patiently awaiting their turn to acquire a unique rakhi for their beloved brothers.

Diamond and silver rakhis in demand

Intriguingly, alongside the traditional threads, diamond and silver rakhis have emerged as a popular choice. Sourced from Rajkot, the simple rakhis are priced between Rs 80 to Rs 150, while the silver and diamond rakhis, known as the 92.5 premium silver range, are available for Rs 600 to Rs 1200.

Devrakhis get trendy

Rakhis dedicated to the gods called as ‘Dev Rakhis’ are now crafted with orange, yellow, and pink silk and woolen threads. These sacred rakhis are not only tied to temple deities but also to vehicles and safes, signifying divine protection. To enhance their appeal, these rakhis are embellished with sparkles, pearls, and intricate designs, captivating the devotees.