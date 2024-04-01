Shiv Sainik to get nomination for LS poll from local constituency!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spokesperson of Shiv Sena (BT) led by Shinde group, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, today claimed that the ongoing negotiation between BJP, NCP, and Shinde group over the seat sharing for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, will be resolved in two days. Moreover, the party will be nominating a staunch Shiv Sainik from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

The chief minister Eknath Shinde held a lengthy meeting on Sunday midnight in Mumbai with the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Shirsat, MLA Ramesh Bornare, and other desirous candidates Rajendra Janjal and Ramesh Pawar to finalise the candidature from Aurangabad. Hence it is guessed that the seat of Aurangabad LS polls will be spared to Shiv Sena only, claimed the spokesperson.

Shirsat also mentioned of a meeting held between CM and the deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar over the issue of seat sharing. The meeting concluded with a pledge to elect all Maha Yuti seats in the state. Besides, the issue of seat sharing will be announced in two days.”

Shirsat underlined that Shiv Sena will retain all its seats. The strategy for the first phase of the LS election has been planned. Maha Yuti alliance parties will jointly organise public meetings.

“Many Congress leaders share cordial relations with BJP. Hence they would be giving hidden support and some of them would be joining the saffron alliance also soon,” he said.

In reply to a question, Shirsat that the CM has the authority to change the name of the candidate from the Hingoli constituency.

Details of meeting

All MLAs, ministers, and office-bearers were present in the Sunday meeting. All of them unitedly insisted on nominating Shiv Sainik candidate only, said one office-bearer.

The petitioner of Maratha Reservation Vinod Patil is desirous to seek Shinde-group nomination and contest the LS poll from Aurangabad. He had met the CM four days ago as well. However, it is learnt that there is strong opposition to his candidature. All of them insisted on nominating Shiv Sainik only, it is learnt.

Shirsat continued that we will be getting not less than 16 seats in the seat-sharing negotiations. The Nasik seat is of Shiv Sena only and we will contest from here, he said.