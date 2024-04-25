Shiv Sena (BT) will contest LS polls from Nashik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde today underlined that Shiv Sena will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Nashik constituency. Traditionally speaking it is our seat. Mahayuti will decide in coordination. Meanwhile, the talks over Thane constituency are also underway and the result will be ought soon, said the CM while addressing the newsmen at a press conference on Thursday.

Replying to a question after making a critical comment on Uddhav Thackeray in the public meeting Shinde said, “There are many audio clips of Thackeray. He is of a double standard as on one hand, he praises Modi and on the other, he makes allegations against him. He does not have any work beyond making allegations against Modi, Fadnavis, and Shah. The voters want a government that works for them and is aware of ground realities. So far, Dalits have been used for voting purposes only. The opposition is spreading propaganda by fearing that the Constitution will be changed.”

When asked why Modi is conducting public meetings in the state, Shinde said, “ We do not sit at home and campaign through Facebook. People will make those sitting home to sit at home only."

In reply to a question, Shinde said, “ MP Sharad Pawar was the agriculture minister in the Centre. He was in power for two and a half years in the state, so why the decisions were not taken at that time? What will happen by announcing Vachannama for the farmers?”

He also mentioned that our government has come forward to probe the murder of Sadhus in Palghar and take action in this regard.

Administration ordered for panchanama

There is a spread of acute water shortage everywhere. The crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms. The administration has been instructed to conduct panchanamas. The farmer suicides are tragic. Hence I appeal to the farmers not to end their lives as the government will be helping them, said the CM.