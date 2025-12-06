Shiv Sena pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din today, December 6, the Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction paid homage to Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Remembering his unparalleled contribution toward social justice, equality and building a progressive India, Shiv Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve offered floral tributes at his memorial and statue.

Marking the occasion, Khaire said that Shiv Sena has always worked for the rights of Dalits, the deprived and the oppressed sections of society.Danve stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to uphold the constitutional values given by Dr. Ambedkar. Equality, fraternity and liberty his guiding principles remain at the core of their work, he added.

Present on the occasion were Shiv Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, deputy Leader Subhash Patil, co-contact chief Vijayrao Salwe, Anil Chordia, city chief Raju Vaidya, Balasaheb Thorat, Women’s Wing leaders Sunita Aulwar, district organizer Asha Datar, city organizer Sukanya Bhosale and city coordinator Sunita Sonawane.