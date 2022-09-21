Shiv Sena protest against Kadam

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

Former Shiv Sena leader and current Shinde faction Ramdas Kadam hurled insults against the Thackeray family. Against this, a protest was held at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in East Constituency by Shiv Sainiks on Wednesday. The protestors burned Kadam's effigies and raised slogans. Metropolitan chief Kishanchand Tanwani, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Sena leader Raju Vaidya, City chief Vishwanath Swamy, Dnyaneshwar Dange, former corporator Meena Gayke, Nalini Baheti, Vidya Agnihotri, Meera Deshpande and others were present on the occasion.