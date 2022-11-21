Shiv Sena stages demonstrations against governor

Aurangabad

Shiv Sena on Monday staged demonstrations at Kranti Chowk to condemn the objectionable statement of the governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari made for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The agitators condemned governor Koshyari and shouted the slogans of Shiv Sena zindabad.

They claimed that in the speech during the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Koshiyari disrespectfully mentioned the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also called him a 'Hero of Old Age', which has hurt the sentiments of the people.

Hence, Shiv Sena on Monday morning staged demonstrations at Kranti Chowk. The agitators shouted the slogans 'Rajyapal Hatao', Koshyari Chale Jaao'.

The demonstrations were led by former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Manish Kayande, district chief Kishenchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vishwanath Swami, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Waghchaure, Dnyaneshwar Dange, and others.

Governor condemned in Mukundwadi

Demonstrations were also held against governor Koshyari by Mahavikas Aghadi in the Mukundwadi area on Monday. Babasaheb Dange, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Motilal Jagtap, Kamlakar Jagtap, R B Chavan, Ravindra Bochare, Gangaram Kapse, Babulal Gurjar, Sanjay Jagtap, Ashok Dolas, Prashant Jagtap, Phulchand Jadhav and others were present.