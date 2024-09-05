Shiv Udyog Sena to look into problems of industrialists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shiv Sena’s Shiv Udyog Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is now all set to address the problems of industrialists ahead of the assembly elections.

This organisation has now assumed the name as Akhil Bhartiya Shiv Udyog, Sahakar Sena Mahasangh. The office-bearers of the Mahasangh arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. He held a meeting with the representatives concerned and also interacted with the journalists.

Shiv Udyog Sena came into existence in 1996 under the chairmanship of Raj Thackeray. In 2011, its name became Shiv Sena Udyog Sahakar Aghadi. In 2014, it was renamed as Shiv Udyog Sahakar Sena while in 2023, it became A B Shiv Udyog Sahakar Sena Mahasangh.

After completing the Vidarbha tour, the office-bearers of the Mahasangh have now arrived in Marathwada. “Henceforth, our focus will be on holding State, divisional and district-level workshops. Our role will be to act as a link between the Government and industries,” said Harshad Neminhal, the national president of the Mahasangh and Padmakar Morade, its national chief spokesperson.

Its national general secretary Soumya Sinha, Marathwada division chief Rameshwar Wadekar, regional coordinator Bhausaheb Chavan, district president Chandrakant Jadhav and city president Prahlad Gulbile were present on this occasion.