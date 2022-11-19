Shivaji is hero of old times: Guv Koshyari

Aurangabad: “No doubt, English has importance today, but, we should use Marathi in our day-to-day life as State’s local language. The reason is that even if one is proficient in English, but, one sees a dream in his mother tongue,” said Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor and chancellor of the universities.

He was speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that one should also learn other languages besides Hindi. He said that we should read inspirative history to create a cultured generation and keep away youths from heinous crimes.

“Youths should contribute to making the country ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat. The universities should lay stress on inculcating values and providing skills to students along with quality education,” he said. The Governor said that with the implementation of the New Education Policy, students would be able to study subjects from other streams as well.

“Our country is taking a giant leap of development on a global level. I have sent many vice-chancellors of the State, to abroad so that they should exchange their knowledge and contribute to the nation’s development,” he said.

Koshyari said that graduates should make up their minds to serve the nation and come forward for social reformation.

‘PM Narendra Modi has determined for ‘Har Ghar Shauchalay. His campaign for a bank account for every citizen was also successful,” he added.

Shivaji is hero of old time

“When I was studying in school, one question was always asked. That is, who is your favourite hero? Students used to answer that their heroes are Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. I feel that if you (students) are asked today about their heroes, they would get their heroes in the State itself. Shivaji Maharaj is a hero of the old time. You will get ideal personalities today from Dr Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari of the new age,” he added.

Pawar’s anger is like sugar; Gadkari is ‘Roadkaris’

He said that the reputation of NCP Sharad Pawar is thousands bigger than his.

“Pawar is an experienced person and one-year-old to me. His contribution to farming and the sugar industry is a big work. When Pawar becomes angry sometimes, his anger is sweeter than sugar. Now, Gadkari is also called ‘Roadkaris’ because he constructed roads across the country,” he remarked.

Koshyari urged youths to set a vision in life Nitin Gadkari and Sharad Pawar while emerging out of the university.” He said that Gadkari is a person who undertakes any task, and completes it like a mission, come what may in the way.