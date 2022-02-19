Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations at The MGM School, Padegaon

The MGM School, Padegaon students paid their respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti with great pride. The programme began by garlanding the photo of Shivaji Maharaj, followed by quotes on Shivaji and screening a video on him. A patriotic poem on the warrior king was recited, highlighting his valour, guerrilla warfare techniques, well structured civil administration skills, good governance, respect for women and the nation. Students were informed about the forts like Shivneri were he was born, the Torna, the Raigad and the Devgiri. A speech on the great Maratha ruler was also delivered. The principal urged the students to imbibe the noble qualities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.