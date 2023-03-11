Shivajinagar land acquisition proposal sent to collector

-Six land owners are likely to get Rs 5 crores

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to ease the daily traffic congestion in the Shivajinagar area, the special land acquisition department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has proposed a land acquisition plan near the Shivajinagar railway gate. The plan has been sent to the district collector for approval. The proposed plan is expected to benefit six landowners who are likely to receive a total compensation of at least Rs 5 crores.

To address the traffic problem, a joint committee comprising officials from the CSMC, Public Works Department (PWD), and railway department suggested the construction of an underpass. Subsequently, a fund of Rs 6 crore was released by the PWD for land acquisition. The collector office appointed special land acquisition officer Vishwanath Dahe to carry out the acquisition process, which began in Gut no 124/2 and 131, covering a 24-meter area on both sides of Shivajinagar railway gate.

The six affected landowners have been identified, and once the proposal is approved by the collector, they will receive compensation of around Rs 5 crore. The underpass construction work is expected to begin this year after the land acquisition process is completed by the end of March, and the land is transferred to the municipal corporation.

The railway administration has designed the underpass, and the PWD has provided the construction plan. The construction will involve digging roads on both sides of Shivajinagar railway gate to accommodate the height, width, and length of the underpass.