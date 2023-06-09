Shivajinagar to Deolai Chowk road closed between June 10 to 12

June 9, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The South Central Railways has announced the closure of the level crossing between Shivajinagar to Deolai Chowk road for maintenance work of the railway tracks. The closure will be in effect from June 10 to 12. To facilitate traffic diversion, commuters are advised to take the Shah Noor Miya Darga railway over bridge during this period. The closure will commence at 9 pm on June 10 and conclude at 7 am on June 12, as informed by the senior section engineer of SCR, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The commuters going to and fro from Beed Bypass will be affected by the diversion.

