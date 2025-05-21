Shivajinagar underpass too low for heavy vehicles, causes 4-km detour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The newly constructed underpass at Shivajinagar has sparked public criticism due to its inadequate height of just 3.3 meters (11 feet), far below the standard 4.5 meters required for heavy vehicles. As a result, trucks and buses are forced to take a 4-kilometre detour, and accidental entries often lead to traffic snarls.

Despite rapid urban growth in the Satara-Deolai region with a population nearing 40,000 the need for a railway flyover was overlooked. Instead, authorities built an underpass lacking both proper height and a rainwater drainage system. Residents fear severe waterlogging during monsoon. A retired city engineer has openly criticized the flawed execution, yet no action has been initiated against the responsible officials.

Recommended heights for underpasses:

• Pedestrians: 2.2 m

• Light vehicles: up to 3.5 m

• Heavy vehicles: at least 4.5 m

Currently, only light vehicles can pass through the Shivajinagar underpass.