Shivrajyabhishek ceremony on June 6

Various programmes organised by Shiv Sena (UBT)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 350th Shivrajyabhishek din will be celebrated on June 6. A Shivrajyabhishek ceremony will be organised at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday. The ceremony will comprise cultural programmes and display of various traditional martial arts, informed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) city chief Balasaheb Thorat in a press conference on Saturday.

Thorat said that 21 couples dressed in traditional attire and from different castes and religions have been invited for the ceremony. These couples will perform the abhishek of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A replica of meghdambari has been erected on the occasion.

Water from various forts and rivers is being brought for the ceremony. Dignitaries will be present on the occasion. The ceremony will also comprise cultural programmes and display of traditional martial arts. Anil Polkar and others were present.