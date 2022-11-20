Shop owner murdered for selling meat at cheap price

Murder from business competition: Incident on Pisadevi road

Aurangabad:

A man was stabbed in the stomach in a business competition for selling meat at cheap price on Pisadevi road on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashfaq Yusuf Shah (35, Misarwadi). A case has been registered in Cidco police station and three accused have been detained, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.

According to the police, the deceased Ashfaq owns a meat shop. The accused Abdul Salam Ghulam Qureshi, Abdul Kaleem Ghulam Qureshi, Shahed Ghulam Qureshi and Rahman Ghulam Qureshi also have a shop next to him, and had constant quarrels with each other due to business rivalry. A few days ago, Ashfaq had put up a board in front of the shop about selling meat at cheap prices. This led to a quarrel between them. Meanwhile, Ashfaq came to the shop at 10 am on Sunday. The Qureshi brothers threatened him that he should stop selling meat at low prices, otherwise they would shut down his shop. This again led to an argument and the four started beating Ashfaq.

One of the accused stabbed him in the stomach and chest and ran away from the spot. He was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, but he died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. PI Pawar along with deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar, ACP Vishal Dhume Patil and other officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station on the complaint of Ashfaq’s relative.

Help of mobile location, CCTV footage

After the incident, all the four accused had escaped. PI Pawar ordered PSI Ashok Awchar of the special squad to search for the accused. Accordingly, the team lodged a search and nabbed the two accused Abdul Salam and Abdul Kaleem at Ladgaon near Karmad from the location of their mobile and CCTV footage. The third Shahed was detained late at night. The search for Rahman continued late into the night.