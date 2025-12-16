Show cause notice issued to civil surgeon over closed chemotherapy centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A show-cause notice has been issued to the civil surgeon in connection with the continued closure of the chemotherapy centre at the civil hospital, informed deputy director of health Dr Kanchan Vanere.

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar conducted a surprise inspection of the civil hospital late at night on December 6, during which he found the chemotherapy centre closed and reprimanded the concerned officials. However, even seven days after the minister’s visit, the chemotherapy centre at the civil hospital remains closed.

The hospital administration has stated that the centre has not been operational due to the non-availability of chemotherapy medicines. In view of the matter, a show-cause notice has been served on civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar.

Deputy director of health Dr Kanchan Vanere said that disciplinary action will be initiated if the chemotherapy centre is not made operational within seven days.