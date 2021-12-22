Show cause notice to 66 employees of ZP

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Show cause notices have been issued to the 66 Zilla Parishad (ZP) employees found absent from the office between 10 am to 10.30 am during the inspection of ZP president Meena Shelke two days ago. The employees have been instructed to give answers to the notices within three days.

Complaints were made to Shelke regarding the late arrival, absence of ZP officials and employees during office hours. To verify the complaints, she paid a surprise visit to various departments in the morning along with some office bearers and officials two days ago. In all, 66 employees of various departments were found absent. Most of these employees arrived at the office late. Shelke had instructed chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne to take strict action in this regard. Hence on Wednesday, the administration decided to issue show cause notice to the concerned employees.

Office superintendent will be held responsible

Sources said that the issue of absence of employees was taken seriously by the CEO. He instructed to take action against the office superintendent if any employee is found absent in duty hours.