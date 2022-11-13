Show cause notice to education officers

Aurangabad:

Even after making adequate provisions to pay teachers for the month of October for the Diwali festival, teachers in the district were deprived of their salaries citing insufficient provisions from the primary education department of the Zilla Parishad.

The directorate of education has taken the issue seriously and has issued show cause notice to 26 education officers in the state including Aurangabad. The directorate has directed to appear in person and submit a written explanation in this regard on November 14.