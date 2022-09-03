Shri Savta Navatarun Mandal displays Samudra Manthan

Tableaux erected in Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

Sri Savta Navatarun Ganesh Mandal of Ranjangaon Shenpunji has created an attractive tableaux of Samudra Manthan' from the mythological story.

Various social tableaux performed by this mandal in the past have received awards from the police commissionerate as well as from the Waluj Ganesh mahasangh. Mandal president Gorakshanath Sonawane, vice president Sagar Gawli, secretary Valmik Hiwale, Krishna Joshi, treasurer Gyandev Gawli, Sawata Mali Hanuman Temple trust officials and villagers worked hard for a month. On Saturday, the tableaux was opened for devotees in the presence of trust president Gorakhnath Hiwale, Dattu Hiwale and office bearers.

Tableaux of Samudra Manthan

The tableaux displays the Mandarachal mountain and ocean. The mountain is placed on the back of a tortoise that is wrapped by the Vasuki serpent. Demons on one side and deities on the other are shown holding the serpent and churning the ocean. In all, 14 gems came out of this sea churning.