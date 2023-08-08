Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is beyond mere event

Bhagwat Katha week commences at Varad Ganesh Temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shrimad Bhagwat Katha week kicked off with a profound message of spiritual significance at the Shri Varad Ganesh Temple hall on Tuesday. The event, organized by Shri Ganesh Sabha, witnessed the presence of devotees seeking to enrich their understanding of the Bhagwat Katha.

Pravachankar Sandhyaji Santosh Pathak-Potdar, emphasized that the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is not just an event but a form of worship and a source of spiritual guidance for the community. She urged attendees to view the Katha as a path towards public welfare, emphasizing the need to integrate its teachings into daily life. Shri Ganesh Sabha vice president Anil Deshmukh, vice president Sunil Khoche, Manoj Padalkar, Anil Valjakar, Prakash Rashinkar and others were present.

Bhagwat represents Bhagwan Krishna

Pathak-Potdar highlighted that the essence of the Bhagwat Katha transcends mere printed words, it represents the literary embodiment of Lord Gopal Krishna. The message reiterated the significance of practicing religious teachings in daily life, underscoring that true understanding goes beyond listening to stories, it involves embodying those teachings.