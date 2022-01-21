Shriram Bankar no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2022 07:50 PM2022-01-21T19:50:09+5:302022-01-21T19:50:09+5:30

Aurangabad, Jan 21: Shriram Laxman Bankar (90), a resident of Ambhai (Sillod) passed away on Friday. His cremation ceremony

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

Shriram Laxman Bankar (90), a resident of Ambhai (Sillod) passed away on Friday. His cremation ceremony was held at Vadeshwar crematorium in the village in the evening. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. He was the brother of Baburao Bankar and Kisan Maharaj Bankar.

