SIDBI's crucial role in supporting startups and MSMEs: Manoj Sahyogi

Inauguration of the National Startup Day celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inaugural day of the National Startup Day celebration - Innovation Week 2024 commenced with the session ‘MAGIC LearnNXT - Startups and Their Finances’ on Wednesday. This event marked the beginning of a week-long celebration filled with valuable knowledge, networking opportunities, and insights for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Speaker Manoj Sahyogi, deputy general manager at SIDBI guided the event. With an audience of 50 startups, Sahyogi provided invaluable insights into the intricate world of startup finances, making it a comprehensive session covering a wide range of topics. These topics included budgeting essentials, fundraising strategies, and other crucial aspects necessary for startup success. The session witnessed participation from 50 startups, including Magic incubates, student startups, innovators, and MSMEs, both in offline and online hybrid modes. The event was also attended by the MAGIC director and team.

A significant highlight of the session was the in-depth discussion on SIDBI's pivotal role in supporting startups and MSMEs. Sahyogi shed light on the various avenues and mechanisms through which SIDBI contributes to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This information proved to be immensely beneficial for emerging businesses seeking guidance and support.