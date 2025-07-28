Siddharth Garden Zoo opened after one and a half months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Siddharth Garden and Zoo were reopened on Monday. On the very first day, around 750 tourists and local citizens, including children, visited the place. The municipal corporation earned an income of ₹50,000 from entry fees.

Since June 12, the municipal corporation had shut down the garden. A cement brick wall near the iron dome at the garden's entrance had collapsed, resulting in the death of two women. Due to a dispute over the structural audit, the garden remained closed for the past one and a half months. The estate section removed the dangerous dome at the entrance. After that, the garden and zoo were reopened from Monday.

The garden opened at 8 am. Throughout the day, more than 750 people visited the garden. According to Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, the entry fee from the garden generated ₹16,000, while the zoo earned ₹34,000. Food stalls at the garden's entrance will remain closed till the next order.

Box

Hub of Tigers

Visitors and tourists enjoy listening to the roars of tigers and watch their movements from close distance in Siddharth Garden Zoo. There are 12 tigers (five males and seven females) and it includes five white and black strip tigers and seven yellow and black strip tigers. No cubs are there in the zoo. Some of the famous names of these tigers are Arpita, Shravani, Siddharth and Kush. The age of these tigers is stretched between 2 years and 10 years except one which is around 15 years old. The experts believed that the habitat in the zoo is fertile for the growth of tigers.