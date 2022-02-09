Siddharth Garden, Zoo witnesses huge rush of visitors on first day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has re-opened the Siddarth Garden and the Zoo from today. A huge rush of visitors was witnessed during the whole day. The AMC collected a revenue of Rs 72,000 on the first day through selling entry tickets at the garden (Rs 24,000) and at the zoo (Rs 48,000).

As reported earlier, the garden and the zoo were closed from January 9. In the first week of this month, the district administration after reviewing the third wave allowed to reopen the tourist places and heritage monuments, but the garden and the zoo continued to remain close. This was highlighted by the newspaper on Tuesday. Taking cognizance of it the civic administration decided to reopen them from Wednesday. The leisure places got open after one long month. Hence there was a huge rush of visitors today.

The garden superintendent Vijay Patil said, " Today 1800 visitors including 200 kids visited the garden today. The collection of revenue through entry tickets was of Rs 24,000."

According to the zoo officials, " A total of 892 adults and 202 children visited the zoo and the collection recorded through them was of Rs 48,640."