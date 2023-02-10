Assam: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slams CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after minor pregnant girl dies

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for campaign against child marriage in the state after a 16-year-old pregnant married girl died while she was on her way to hospital in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Taking to Twitter Sarma wrote, "This innocent girl's death is at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose foolish step has led to pregnant teenagers avoiding hospitals for childbirth. The infant is without a mother and the father is in jail."

On Thursday, the Assam Cabinet complimented police for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown.

The state cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati.

The state cabinet has constituted a 3-member Cabinet Sub-Committee including state cabinet ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the Rehabilitation Policy.

The state government will take a decision after the submission of the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Assam police have so far arrested 2,763 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state.

According to the data shared by Assam police, 216 persons have been arrested in Hojai, 184 in Nagaon, 183 in Dhubri, 158 in Baksa, 146 in Barpeta, 140 in Biswanath, 128 in Morigaon, 121 in Bongaigaon, 118 in Hailakandi, 108 in Kokrajhar, 107 in Karimganj, 102 in Kamrup.Police have registered 4135 cases related to child marriage across the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

