Siemens to manufacture high performance bogies

Published: November 9, 2022 08:35 PM

Siemens has set up a factory in Aurangabad to address the increasing demand in India and across the world. The factory will deliver over 200 bogies towards an export order. The bogies are based on the proven global design concept from Siemens - SF30 Combino Plus. The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.

