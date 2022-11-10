Signal at Milind chowk yet to be functional

Aurangabad:

To ease the constant traffic jams on the crossroad near Little Flower High school, the city traffic department installed traffic signals at this intersection a week ago. However the signals are yet to start.

There are many schools and colleges in the cantonment area. The road leads to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Bibi-ka-maqbara and Panchakki. Residents of Nandanvan Colony, Bhavsinghpura, Sangeeta Colony and Cantonment also use this road.

There is also a rush of students. Especially, in the afternoon as schools in the area get over at the same time. This causes traffic jams and the traffic police have to work hard to ease off the traffic. Taking note, a signal was installed at Milind Chowk a week ago. But it has not started yet. Daily commuters have been demanding to start the signal on priority to resolve the congestion.