Sikander Ali Wajd Study Centre launched for poor students

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Sikander Ali Wajd Memorial Trust has launched Sikander Ali Wajd Study Centre at Wajd Memorial Hall for poor and economically weaker section of society.

The boys and girls who have completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses and preparing for the competitive examinations will get space for study. The registered boys and girls will be called in two shifts. A nominal monthly fee will be charged.

The study centre will have facilities including computers, Internet and books. A total of 30 students will be given admission on the basis of first come, first serve. Later, the number of students will be increased.

The project of the study centre was designed by Aryman Tiwari, a USA-based student. Former additional chief secretary Satish Tripathi and Muqeem Khan appealed to students to avail of the study centre. For details, one may visit the centre.