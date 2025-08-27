Silence is the solution to many problems, a medium to connect with oneself – Pranamsagarji Enthusiastic ‘Maun Sadhana Samaroha’ at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Speech may be sweet, but silence is nectar. Remaining silent solves many problems. Silence helps one connect with oneself. There is no greater peace than silence,” said Acharya Pranamsagarji on Tuesday during the Chaturmas saptah event at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar. The silent meditation session concluded with great enthusiasm, drawing a large gathering of Jain devotees from across the city.

The Panchamrut Abhishek of the deity was performed on behalf of the Pramodkumar Thole family, and the Acharya’s foot worship was carried out by the Kasturchand Vishalkumar Badjate family of Pachodwala. The event was introduced by Mahavir Patni and coordinated by Prakash Ajmera. Special attendees included Kiran Pahade, Mahavir Thole, Arun Patni, Nita Thole, Chanda Kasliwal, Santosh Sethi, along with members of the Vishwasth Mandal and Chaturmas committee.

All devotees were offered Mahaprasad by the Bhaktambar-Kalas-Daatta family. Acharya Pranamsagarji explained the significance of silent meditation through his discourse.