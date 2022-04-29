Silent demonstration for peace May 1

Aurangabad, April 29:

Peace loving citizens of Aurangabad will be holding silent demonstrations for peace and harmony in Kranti Chowk on May 1 from 12 pm to 1 pm. Attempts are being made to create a rift in the society by deliberately increasing the ethnic and religious frenzy in the country. These protests are going to be for peace. The participants should wear white clothes and tie a white handkerchief on their heads while participating in the demonstration, appealed KE Haridas, Sulabha Khandare and Dr Shaikh Iqbal Minne.