Silent march on July 12 to oppose renaming of Aurangabad

Demand to name Pune city Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad, July 8:

The Aurangabad anti-renaming action committee has decided to hold a silent march on July 12 against the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The participants will only carry the national flag and tie black ribbons on their mouths. The march will be held from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal gate to Aamkhas Ground, informed Mohammad Ayub Jahagirdar and Gautam Kharat in a press conference on Friday.

They said that no community is against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Aurangabad city and the district has several tourist destinations that are known all over the world. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj mostly fought battles in and around Pune. Since his Samadhi is also near Pune, it would be appropriate to give the name Sambhajinagar to Pune city.

The members further said that we have asked for the permission of the police. However, the march will be held as scheduled whether the police give permission or not. Silent march will be transformed into a meeting at Amkhas ground and then a statement will be submitted to the divisional commissioner demanding that the State government cancel the Aurangabad and Osmanabad renaming resolution. Ajmal Khan of Janata Dal, Sanjay Jagtap, State president of Dalit Panther, Abdul Shakur Salar of Muslim reservation front, Arun Borde, former MIM corporator, Vijay Khandare of Rashtriya Janata Dal and leaders and office bearers of various party organizations were present on the occasion.