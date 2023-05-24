Silk saree sale getting good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ‘Silk Sarees Sale’ organised by Silk India at Patidar Bhavan, opposite Hotel Amarpreet, Jalna Road is getting a good response from the customers.

Fancy, silk, cotton, printed sarees dress material, bed sheet, bed cover, pillow covers, bead ornaments, bangles, and other articles have been exhibited in the sale. The products have been brought from Banaras, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and other states in the country. Discount up to 50 percent is being provided. The residents will definitely like the various types of sarees, opined organiser Shabana Banu. The exhibition has been organised between May 23 and June 4.