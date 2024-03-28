Sir Sayyed College organises rally on World Water Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes, including a poster competition and a rally, were organised in Sir Sayyed College to celebrate World Water Day.

Nayab Ansari, Dr Shaikh Suhel Samad, Dr Mujeeb Hadi and Dr Feroz Deshmukh were the judges for the poster competition. The prizes were given top three toppers. A rally was also taken out to create awareness of water conservation among the citizens. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed flagged the rally.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students participated in the rally taken from the nearby areas of the colleges. President of the education society Dr Shamama Parveen lauded the efforts of the institution in creating environmental awareness.