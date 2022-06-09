Sir Sayyed College students excel in HSC exam

Aurangabad, June 9:

Sir Sayyed College recorded superb performance in the HSC examinations results declared on Wednesday.

The pass per cent in Science and Arts streams is 100 while Commerce recorded 99 pass per cent.

A total of 88 students secured distinction while 142 students have passed with first division.

The names of some of the merit holders are; Arshiya Begum (91 per cent), Sobiya Sadaf (90 per cent), Sk Noorain Fatema (88 per cent), Khan Samiya (88 per cent), Mirza Ifra (88 per cent). President of the college’s education society Dr Shamama Parveen, and Principal Dr Sk Kabeer Ahmed congratulated all the successful students.