Sister who was returning after tying rakhi dies in accident

Aurangabad, Aug 11: In a tragic incident, a sister who was returning to her house on a two-wheeler after tying a rakhi to her brother died in an accident near Salim Ali Lake area at 11 am on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Manjusha alias Sangeeta Shivaji Kasar (47 Pimpri Haveli, Nandgaon, Nashik).

According to police, Manjusha had come to the city on Wednesday night to celebrate Rakhi Purnima. Her brother Gajanan Anvekar lives in Hudco corner area. As Manjusha was an Asha worker, she had to go for vaccination on Thursday itself. hence she tied rakhi at around 10:30 am and left for the bus stand along with her brother Gajanan on his motorcycle. On the way, a car (MH-20-CS-0555) hit Gajanan's bike from behind near Salim Ali Lake. Manjusha and Gajanan were seriously injured in this collision. Both were admitted to government medical college and hospital. However, Manjusha was declared dead on arrival by the doctor. A case has been registered against the car driver Dnyaneshwar Karbhari Jadhav (Ghodegaon, Khultabad) in City Chowk police station as per the complaint by a relative.