SIT to investigate Adarsh scam in police commissionerate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police inspector of Cidco police station and in charge of the special investigating team (SIT) established for the investigation of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam worth Rs 202 crore, Sambhaji Pawar has been given full-time responsibility for the Adash investigation. He has left the charge of the Cidco police station and will investigate the scam in the police commissionerate now. PI Ashok Giri has been given the temporary charge of the Cidco police station.

Meanwhile, Pawar has appealed to the complainants to submit their complaints at the commissionerate henceforth instead of the Cidco police station.

CP Manoj Lohiya has established a SIT led by ACP Dhananjay Patil and PI Sambhaji Pawar. The team included three APIs, two PSIs, and five constables. Similarly, two separate teams of crime branch were also established to arrest the accused directors, but these teams have arrested only one accused so far.