SIT to investigate Kiradpura riots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has established a special investigation team (SIT) for the investigation of the riot that occurred in the Kiradpura area in the wee hours of Thursday. The SIT will include seven officers and three policemen.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested eight persons involved in the riots while they have succeeded in identifying around 25 rioters, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The arrested have been identified as Barkat Shaukat Shaikh (23), Shaikh Atiq Shaikh Harun (24), Saddamshah Bismillahashah (33, Katkat Gate), Shaikh Khwaja Shaikh Rashid (25, Khas Gate), Sharek Khan Irfan Khan (23, Raja Bazar), Shaikh Salim Shaikh Aziz (25, Sendurjan, Sindhkhedraja, Buldhana), Syed Noor Syed Yousuf (30, Baijipura) and Shaikh Nazim Shaikh Ahmed (24, Kiradpura).

Police said, based on the complaint lodged by PI of Jinsi police station Ahsok Bhandare, a case was registered against 500 persons including Shaukat Chand Shah, Arbaz, Rizwan Shaikh Pashu, deceased Shaikh Muniroddin Shaikh Moinoddin, Altaf Feroz Maulana, Hashmi Itarwale and his son and others.

The city police have established eight squads including the crime branch for the investigation of the riots. These teams on Thursday searched and arrested eight accused. Similarly, 25 others have been identified.

Officers in SIT

The SIT will be led by Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar and will include Jinsi police station API Anil Magare, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke, cyber’s Rahul Chavan, City Chowk PSI Rohit Gangurde, Mukunwadi’s Balasaheb Aher, Vedantnagar’s Uttareshwar Munde and policemen Arun Wagh, Sanjay Gawande and Sunil Jadhav.