Six-year-old girl dies in accident; three injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding motorcycle dashed a pedestrian woman and a girl and later dashed to a car coming from the opposite direction. A six-year-old girl died in the accident while the woman and the two motorcyclists are seriously injured. The accident occurred near Daulatabad on Saturday at around 11.30 pm. The deceased girl has been identified as Jainab Shaikh Junaid.

Police said Nikhil Rajaram Bodkhe (24) and Vaibhav Vaijinath Bodkhe (23, both Nandrabad) were going on a motorcycle from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Nandrabad on their motorcycle (MH20 GF 2009) on Saturday night.

A woman Raeesa Shaikh Abdul Kadar (50) and her neighbour Jainab Junaid Shaikh (6) came onto the road to throw garbage. The motorcycle dashed both and later dashed to a car ( MH 20 AY 9189) coming from the opposite direction. Jainab was thrown away to some distance after the dash. Raeesa and the motorcyclists Nikhil and Vaibhav were seriously injured. The person in the car sustained minor injuries due to the airbag in the car. The nearby residents rushed to the accident spot and took the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared Jainab dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station while API Sanjay Gite is further investigating the case. Jainab is survived by her parents and grandmother. She is the granddaughter of the former deputy Sarpanch of Daulatabad Nurjahan Shaikh Majid.