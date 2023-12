Sk Arif passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Mohammed Arif Shaikh Sharif, a resident of Altamsh Colony-Central Naka passed away on Saturday. He was 68. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Mohammed Masjid Altamash Colony while burial took place at the graveyard located on Azad Chowk-Central Naka road.

He was a veteran Congress activist. He was the younger brother of Shaikh Yusuf (retired finance officer from the RTO office) and elder brother of Shaikh Altaf (Pharmacist in the Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation).