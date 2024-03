Sk Habib passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Habib Shaikh Qadar, a resident of Asifiya Colony died of cardiac arrest at 4 pm, on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Badi Masjid, Jaisinghpura after Isha prayer while burial took place at the Cantonment graveyard. Habib who is also known as ‘Master,’ leaves behind two sons, three daughters and an extended family.