Sk Muskan gets 2 gold medals

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Shaikh Muskan Begum Raheman, a B A student of Sir Sayyed College was presented with two gold medals in the foundation day ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held recently.

She received the Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Gold medal and the Vimalbhai Bhujangrao Kulkarni Gold medal for achieving the highest marks in the BA examination held in March/April 2021. President of the college education society Dr Shamama Parveen, Principal and teachers congratulated Muskan on her achievement.