Sk Zubair clears UGC-NET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Zubair Ahmed qualified the Univerity Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in Computer Science and Applications. The National Testing Agency which conducted the UGC-NET in June month, declared its result recently.

He became eligible for posts of assistant profess on clearing the test.

