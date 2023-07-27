Sk Zubair clears UGC-NET
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2023 07:50 PM2023-07-27T19:50:02+5:302023-07-27T19:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Zubair Ahmed qualified the Univerity Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in Computer Science and Applications. The ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Zubair Ahmed qualified the Univerity Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in Computer Science and Applications. The National Testing Agency which conducted the UGC-NET in June month, declared its result recently.
He became eligible for posts of assistant profess on clearing the test.Open in app