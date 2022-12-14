Skeleton burried in kitchen creates sensation in Waluj area

Aurangabad

A human skeleton covered with salt was recovered from the kitchen of a house closed for the past three month on Wednesday. The body has created sensation in the Waluj area. The police suspected of a murder and black magic.

Police said, Suryakant Gorakhnath Shelke has a two-storey building in Samta Colony in Waluj. Seven months back, he had given two rooms of the ground to Kakasaheb Bhuigad (Dhanora, Phulambri) on rent. Bhuigad lived in the house with his wife and two daughters. During the Navratra period, Bhuigad and his family went to their native place and did not return since then. This house was locked since then. He did not even pay the rent of one month. Shelke used to call Bhuigad on phone for the rent and he assured that he will pay the rent soon.

On Wednesday, Shelke opened the house by breaking the lock. He found that the space below the kitchen platform was dug and then covered with cement again. Two stones covered with kumkum were kept over it. Shelke dug under the platform again and found human skeleton.

On receiving the information, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Sachin Ingole, ASI Sakharam Dilwale, Ganesh Lakkas and others rushed to the spot and sent the skeleton to Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

A team of Waluj police station has left in search of Bhuigad and his family to his native place, said PI Sachin Ingole.