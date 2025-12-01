Skillful thieves ‘Bunty-Babli’ arrested by Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj resident Ganesh Wadgaonkar reported that his tenants, Navneet Naik (45, Bandup West) and Smita Naik (41), stole valuables worth Rs 65,000 from his house during October and November 2024. The stolen items included Rs 50,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellry. Waluj Police registered the case and began an investigation. Police sub-inspector Ajay Shitole led the inquiry and identified the accused as professional thieves with a history of committing similar crimes across Maharashtra. Multiple police stations had pending cases against them. Waluj police tracked their movements and learned that the accused were recently arrested in a separate case by Uran Police Station. Acting on this information, the Waluj police took them into custody from Taloja and Kalyan prisons. During a thorough search, police recovered stolen items from the accused, including 3 grams of gold earrings, silver bangles, a silver bowl, and a silver chain, valued at around Rs 40,000. The investigation is ongoing. The operation was conducted by police inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, police sub-inspector Ajay Shitole, and other officers.